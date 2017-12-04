LeBron James is playing at an MVP level, but according to teammate Channing Frye, LeBron’s motor is only running at about 80 percent capacity.

#Cavs LeBron James currently playing at 80 percent engagement, according to teammate Channing Frye https://t.co/BfAXmosDBO — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 3, 2017

Frye notes how scary it is that James has yet to be fully engaged.

The 32-year-old superstar delivered his latest masterpiece Saturday night, scoring 15 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter, and extending the Cleveland Cavaliers’ winning streak to 11 games.

