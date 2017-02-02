Charles Barkley isn’t the type of dude to back down from public criticism—he will always hit back.

Sir Charles defiantly cursed out his haters Tuesday night.

This, we can only assume, was in response to his ongoing beef with LeBron James.

Per TMZ:

Sir Chuck took over the DJ booth at the Koo Koo Room in Atlanta on Tuesday — right in the thick of his verbal war with LeBron James — and sent a message that seemed to be directed at the NBA star. “This is for all you f**king haters out there,” Barkley said while cueing up a song … “For all you f**king haters, F**K Y’ALL!” Barkley then pressed play on the Nas classic, “Hate Me Now” … telling the crowd, “I listen to this song every day I wake up.”

