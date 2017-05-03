Having played against both Draymond Green and Charles Barkley, Kevin Garnett says he “definitely sees the parallels” in their games.

According to KG, though, the main difference between the two lies in their temperament and personality.

KG spit on the differences (and similarities) between Draymond and Sir Charles in a recent interview with Business Insider:

“I think he’s different from Charles. Charles was a player who spoke his mind, but was a little more individual. A lot more to himself. “Charles was a little more combative than Draymond. But both are worthiness in the same breath. “Charles is obviously a great, and Draymond, he’s still making his greatness and writing his whole thing, but I definitely see the parallels.

