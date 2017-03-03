The Golden State Warriors have “zero chance at winning the championship” without an injured Kevin Durant, according to Charles Barkley.

Sir Charles declared Thursday night that the Dubs might not even reach the NBA Finals if KD isn’t back in the lineup come Playoff time.

“If they don’t have Kevin Durant, I don’t even think they get out of the West.” -Chuck with the bold #NBAPlayoffs / Warriors prediction pic.twitter.com/MDh2DIHU3i — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 3, 2017

The Warriors breathed a huge sigh of relief after discovering that Durant’s knee injury wasn’t as severe as initially feared.

Per the AP:

“At first, we thought he was done for the year,” (Steve) Kerr said. “The second prognosis was way better than the first. Just given that sequence, I think he’s feeling a lot better about things now than he was at first.” An MRI confirmed Durant sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee and bruised a bone in his leg. He’s out indefinitely, but the Warriors expect their superstar forward to return this season. “There was definitely a sense of relief that he’ll be able to come back at some point down the stretch of the season,” two-time reigning MVP Stephen Curry said Thursday in Chicago. “Our job now is to (continue) being us, continue to get wins, continue to play well, continue to build toward the playoffs and then when he’s able to rejoin us, hopefully, we hit our stride and be ready to try to win another championship.”

