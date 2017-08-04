New York Knicks great Charles Oakley agreed to stay away from Madison Square Garden for a year as part of a plea deal, bringing a resolution to his long-running feud with James Dolan.

Oakley, 54, had previously vowed to fight Dolan in court.

The Knicks owner ordered Oakley’s arrest during a Feb. 8 Knicks game at MSG.

Oakley was seen on video shoving a guard as a swarm of security surrounded him and ordered him to leave the arena. He had paid for his own ticket but Dolan — with whom he had beefed in the past — wanted him out. He was facing charges of assault, harassment and trespass. “Like I said from day one I wasn’t wrong,” Oakley said after taking the deal, which will see his charges dismissed and sealed after six months of good behavior. He said a trial would benefit nobody and waste taxpayer funds. “Why keep wasting time?” he said in Manhattan Criminal Court. “Let’s try to keep the streets better for kids instead of going to court.”

