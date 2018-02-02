Charles Oakley Cleared of Assault Charges, Still Banned From MSG

Charles Oakley’s misdemeanor assault charges—for his part in a scuffle at Madison Square Garden last season—were dismissed by a Manhattan judge on Friday.

As part of a plea deal, Oakley still can’t enter MSG for another six months.

The criminal case stemming from Charles Oakley's run-in with MSG security has been sealed and dismissed because Oakley has complied with his agreement. More here: https://t.co/EkynWpedXx — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 2, 2018

From ESPN’s Ian Begley:

The criminal case stemming from Charles Oakley’s run-in with Madison Square Garden security last February has been dismissed and sealed, according to a public information official. […] In August, Oakley agreed to a deal — an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal — to have criminal charges dropped and expunged from his record if he adhered to the agreement.

