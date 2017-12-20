Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva says burglars stole appliances and a toilet from his Dallas home on Tuesday.

The 11-year veteran tweeted a photo of his missing toilet with the caption, “They stole my toilet… I’m not making this shit up.”

They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017

Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD — Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017