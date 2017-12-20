Former NBA player Charlie Villanueva says burglars stole appliances and a toilet from his Dallas home on Tuesday.
The 11-year veteran tweeted a photo of his missing toilet with the caption, “They stole my toilet… I’m not making this shit up.”
They stole my toilet…… I’m not making this shit up. Still waiting @DallasPD pic.twitter.com/Go9BP3itSB
— Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017
Appliances all gone, like are you serious? This is mind blowing @DallasPD
— Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017
I’m still in shock of the things they stole 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️ but the one that stand out the most is a toilet…… Bro a toilet, can’t get my mind off that. A toilet….. Wow 🚽🚽🚽🚽🚽
— Charlie Villanueva (@CVBelieve) December 20, 2017
Commentscomments powered by Disqus