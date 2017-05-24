The NBA is finalizing a deal to bring the 2019 All-Star Game to Charlotte.

The Queen City was scheduled to host the 2017 All-Star game, but due to North Carolina’s passing of the controversial “Bathroom Bill,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver moved the event to New Orleans. The ACC also moved its 2017 championship events out of the state.

The legislation has since been repealed (although many say the “repeal” is in name only), and the NBA will be bringing back All-Star.

Silver issued this statement via press release:

“We have decided to award NBA All-Star 2019 to Charlotte based on this deep connection and the belief that we can honor our shared values of equality and inclusion, and we are excited to bring the All-Star Game back to Charlotte for the first time in 28 years. “While we understand the concerns of those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough, we believe the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law. “Additionally, it allows us to work with the leadership of the Hornets organization to apply a set of equality principles to ensure that every All-Star event will proceed with open access and anti-discrimination policies. All venues, hotels and businesses we work with during All-Star will adhere to these policies as well.”

