Chauncey: Paul Pierce Won’t Read Ray Allen’s Book

by April 14, 2018
1
Paul Pierce is refusing to read Ray Allen‘s best-selling book, From the Outside, in which Allen writes that Pierce chose to take nights off against non-elite players.

While guesting on the I AM RAPAPORT: STEREO PODCAST, Chauncey Billups said that Pierce recently told him, “We had a great thing going. We won a chip together. I’m on that. I don’t want this negativity.”

“I was talking to Paul about [Allen’s book] just yesterday and some of that stuff.

“He was like, ‘Man, I’m not reading that book. We had a great thing going. We won a chip together. I’m on that. I don’t want this negativity.’”

