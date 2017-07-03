Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ president of basketball operations job.

Chauncey Billups has withdrawn from consideration for Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations job, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

In a statement issued on Monday, Billups said, “The timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland.”

The Cavs reportedly offered Billups less money than ESPN, per Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today.

Making Chauncey Billups' decision not to take Cavs front office job a tad easier, he received more money from ESPN, I'm told. https://t.co/aBWYn5tidn — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) July 3, 2017

Here’s Billups’ full statement:

“I have great respect for Dan Gilbert and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and I greatly appreciate the discussions we had regarding their organization. “As I have conveyed before, ultimately I would like to lead a team’s basketball operation and be a part of a successful franchise. “But presently, the timing just isn’t right to delve into that role in Cleveland. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on broadcasting and my other business endeavors.”

