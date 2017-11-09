The NBA will hold All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

The Bulls haven’t hosted an All-Star Game since 1988.

The Bulls and the NBA will announce that Chicago is hosting the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source. https://t.co/oRrpyGXCOX — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 9, 2017

“The Bulls and the NBA will announce that Chicago is hosting the 2020 All Star Game, according to a league source.”

Adam Silver and Chicago major Rahm Emanuel are expected to be at the United Center for the the announcement on Friday.