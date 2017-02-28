Chris Bosh is now a TV star, but he’s staying in shape, and says his “health is great.”

In his debut as a studio analyst Monday night, the 11-time NBA All-Star has been away from the Miami Heat since failing his preseason physical.

Chris Bosh on TNT appearance says he is working out and 'my health is great'. https://t.co/JduVWdJDD1 — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 28, 2017

The Heat are expected to waive Bosh—who’s been sidelined each of the previous two seasons due to blood clots—in a bid to reclaim his salary-cap space.

Per the Sun-Sentinel:

“It’s been great,” he former All-Star forward said of his health when asked by Webber as Turner’s coverage bled into Tuesday morning. “My health is great. I’m feeling good, still working out, and just really still saying ready.” Bosh said his mental health has proven a challenge during this time away from the game, having not appeared in a game since Feb. 9, 2016. “I think one of the interesting things that I didn’t anticipate was my mental health,” he said, “and that’s something that as athletes we have to take into regard because we’re used to a set schedule and we’re used to a certain type of world. And that’s something that I’ve really had to work on for my well being.”

