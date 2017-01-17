The Clippers were dealt a significant blow Tuesday, as the team announced Chris Paul will miss 6-8 weeks to undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left thumb. Per the team’s official website:

Paul, who will undergo surgery Wednesday, left Monday’s game against the Thunder with a sprained left thumb and didn’t return. Initial X-rays showed no break, but further tests Tuesday morning revealed the tear, which occurred after Paul jammed his left hand on Russell Westbrook’s right leg in the second quarter. Paul went around a Joffrey Lauvergne screen while chasing Westbrook, who jumped into Paul while attempting to draw a foul on a 3-point attempt. Immediately after the play, a frustrated Paul walked straight to the locker room with head athletic trainer Jasen Powell.

Fortunately, Blake Griffin appears close to returning from arthroscopic knee surgery, which should help keep the team’s offense afloat while Paul is sidelined. The 12th-year point guard had averaged 17.5 points with 9.7 assists and 2.3 steals through 36 games this season.