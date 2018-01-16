After a heated 102-113 loss to the Clippers on Monday, Chris Paul threw shade presumably at Blake Griffin through the media.

Paul quipped that the Clippers should play through Lou Williams, saying, “That’s the go-to guy” (starting at 4:00):

“They got Lou Will. Lou Will is the guy. That’s the go-to guy. The guy that they should play through and stuff like that. “He having a great year and he tough.”

RELATED:

Rockets Confront Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin in Clippers’ Locker Room