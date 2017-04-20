The LA Clippers don’t have any representatives in statue form in front of the Staples Center, something Chris Paul hopes to correct someday.

CP3 says he “would love to have a statue” built once his playing days come to an end.

Will @CP3 be 1st @LAClippers with a Staples Center statue?CP talks that, Jazz, social activism, Kevin Hart, contract https://t.co/FBOnnfCXRD — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) April 19, 2017

“I ain’t gonna lie to you, I haven’t drove by those statues yet,” Paul told The Undefeated late Tuesday night. “I don’t come in that way. No, I don’t come in that way. Where are they at, by the way? Are they in the front? We come in that back way. … “I would love to have a statue. Love it. Absolutely. But there is a lot of work to be done before that’s the case. With those guys out there, you think about leaving a lasting imprint. It’s bigger than the game. All those guys out there have done that.”

Paul, 31, can opt of his current deal and enter free agency this summer.

Per ESPN:

Why should we believe that the Clippers could be NBA champions this season? CP3: “To tell you the truth, I don’t need anyone else to believe it except for the guys in our locker room. That’s just the way that I operate. I’m different like that. I don’t care what nobody says. I don’t care what nobody believes. As long as the guys in our locker room every day believe it, then that’s that.” Why do you believe the Clippers can win the title? CP3: “Because I am who I am. I don’t care who you put me out on the court with at any given time. I believe we are going to win. I don’t care who we are playing against. What it is. We’re going to win.”

