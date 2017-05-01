An enraged Chris Paul appeared to attempt a kick in Sunday’s Game 7 loss to Utah that whizzed by a fallen Joe Ingles’ noggin.

CP3 was upset with he thought was a kick-ball by Ingles, who had just swiped the rock from him.

That kick at the end from Chris Paul out of frustration… Draymondian pic.twitter.com/PPjkkmiMA9 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 30, 2017

Paul and the Clips are heading into yet another summer of frustration and uncertainty following a 104-91 loss to the Jazz.

