Chris Paul was in no mood for one reporter’s line of questioning Tuesday night following a devastating 96-92 Game 5 loss.

CP3 wouldn’t take the bait about guaranteeing a Game 7 showdown with the Utah Jazz.

Chris Paul was befuddled by this question pic.twitter.com/7MBC2uYVGC — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017

The LA Clippers are on the brink of Playoff elimination, and the vultures are now circling.

