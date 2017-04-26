Chris Paul was in no mood for one reporter’s line of questioning Tuesday night following a devastating 96-92 Game 5 loss.
CP3 wouldn’t take the bait about guaranteeing a Game 7 showdown with the Utah Jazz.
Chris Paul was befuddled by this question pic.twitter.com/7MBC2uYVGC
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 26, 2017
The LA Clippers are on the brink of Playoff elimination, and the vultures are now circling.
Per the LA Times:
If this isn’t the end, you can certainly see it from here.
The end of another cursed playoff series. The end of another frazzled season. The end of a maddening six-year run that surely must end.
“It’s a tough loss, but it’s not like I’m going to go bury my head or anything like that,” coach Doc Rivers said.
“It’s no secret, our backs are against the wall,” Paul said, later adding, “They made the winning plays down the stretch and therefore, we lose.”
