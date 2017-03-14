Things turned chippy Monday night between the Clippers and Jazz, leading Chris Paul to conclude that Rudy Gobert does a whole lot of yapping.
CP3 shoved the big fella a couple of times at the end of Utah’s 114-108 win against visiting L.A.
Bad blood brewing between Clippers and Jazz already. CP3 on Gobert: "He talks a lot. He can play, but he just talks a lot.”
A first round playoff matchup between these two squads is looking more and more likely.
Per the OC Register:
“It’s going to be a physical series,” Austin Rivers said. “Hostile series. They’re a really good team, got good players.”
Chris Paul downplayed the idea that Monday offered a preview of what a series between the teams would look like. But it’s clear both sides are developing a distaste for one another.
Asked about his run-in with Gobert, with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Paul said, “I ain’t worried about him. He talks a lot. He can play, but he just talks a lot.”
