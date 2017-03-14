Things turned chippy Monday night between the Clippers and Jazz, leading Chris Paul to conclude that Rudy Gobert does a whole lot of yapping.

CP3 shoved the big fella a couple of times at the end of Utah’s 114-108 win against visiting L.A.

Bad blood brewing between Clippers and Jazz already. CP3 on Gobert: "He talks a lot. He can play, but he just talks a lot.” — Bill Oram (@billoram) March 14, 2017

A first round playoff matchup between these two squads is looking more and more likely.

