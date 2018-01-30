Trae Young already has a big fanbase among the NBA’s elite, but Chris Paul has a warning for the 19-year-old Oklahoma Sooners superstar not to let his guard down once he makes it to the League.

CP3 told Young that the same people singing his praises now will be coming at his neck in the not-too-distant future.

The comparisons to Steph are endless, but Trae Young says he wants to be “something they’ve never seen before” https://t.co/bpW9OF5uO9 #TheComeUp📈 pic.twitter.com/UrKBmsniLh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 29, 2018

Paul encourages the freshman to enjoy his college time before the NBA grind begins.

Per Bleacher Report: