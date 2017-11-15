Things got heated briefly in the Trail Blazers-Magic game on Wednesday after CJ McCollum stripped the ball from Evan Fournier. The ball went out of bounds as Fournier gave McCollum a shove and the two exchanged words.

Their teammates quickly stepped between them, making sure cooler heads prevailed, but not until McCollum decided to diffuse the situation himself.

McCollum’s response? To blow his foe a quick kiss.