CJ McCollum detonated for a career-high 50 points Wednesday night, leading the Portland Trail Blazers past the visiting Chicago Bulls 124-108.

McCollum only needed 29 minutes to do his work.

The explosive guard scored 28 points in the first quarter alone.

Per The Oregonian:

“During the game I looked up and was like, I can get like 40,” McCollum said. “Ed (Davis) was like, ‘Nah, you need to get 50.’ Dame (Lillard) was like, ‘Get 50.’ I was like, OK, I’ll get 50 then if you guys want me to.”

McCollum made 18 of his 25 shot attempts, and splashed in nine three-pointers.