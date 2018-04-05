CJ McCollum: Kawhi Leonard in ‘Very Sticky Situation’ With Spurs

CJ McCollum certainly made a splash in his podcasting debut, musing aloud about the “very sticky situation” Kawhi Leonard finds himself in with the San Antonio Spurs.

McCollum not-so-subtly hinted that the Los Angeles Lakers have an awful lot of cap space this summer should the Cali native happen to be looking for a new home.

@CJMcCollum when asked about Kawhi Leonard future “It’s a very sticky situation rn in SA, I’m gonna put it like this… He’s from California, lot of cap space out there in California” #PullUpPodcast #Lakers https://t.co/77ldtvIkAu — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) April 4, 2018

Danny Green, meanwhile, continues to dispute the perception that Leonard is at odds with the Spurs organization over his long rehab from a lingering quad injury.

