CJ McCollum questioned the NBA suspending him for Opening Night after he briefly left the bench area in a preseason game against the Phoenix Suns.

Here's the unforgivable, reputation-damaging crime CJ McCollum committed that the NBA suspended him for. Should be ban for life. /sarcasm 🙄🙃 pic.twitter.com/pQHkj8MHSX — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 14, 2017

McCollum took a few steps on the court, he says, to pull teammate Caleb Swanigan away from Alex Len.

CJ says he’d have been OK with a larger fine than the $165K he’ll have to fork over, if it meant he wouldn’t miss the first game of the Portland Trail Blazers’ regular season Wednesday night.

Per The Oregonian: