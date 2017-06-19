Hours after reports circulated that the Cavaliers were making a play for Jimmy Butler, Cleveland announced that the organization and GM David Griffin could not come to terms on a contract extension and have parted ways after three-straight NBA Finals appearances:

The Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert released a statement thanking Griffin for his time in Cleveland:

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship.”

The Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, did not consult with LeBron James about the decision, despite LeBron’s public wishes for Griffin to get an extension:

According to Woj, Chauncey Billups is being considered for the job and expected to meet with the Cavs soon:

The Cavs have reportedly been in contact with the Pacers about a potential Paul George deal as well.

