Hours after reports circulated that the Cavaliers were making a play for Jimmy Butler, Cleveland announced that the organization and GM David Griffin could not come to terms on a contract extension and have parted ways after three-straight NBA Finals appearances:

Cavs and GM, David Griffin, have mutually decided not to extend current contract. [MORE]: https://t.co/1gNw7t4yFA — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) June 19, 2017

The Cavs and owner Dan Gilbert released a statement thanking Griffin for his time in Cleveland:

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank Griff for his leadership and many contributions during his time here, including most recently, his role in the franchise’s first NBA Championship.”

The Cavaliers, according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, did not consult with LeBron James about the decision, despite LeBron’s public wishes for Griffin to get an extension:

Dan Gilbert didn't consult with LeBron James prior to parting with David Griffin, sources said. James had advocated for Griffin extension — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 20, 2017

According to Woj, Chauncey Billups is being considered for the job and expected to meet with the Cavs soon:

Sources: Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert is targeting Chauncey Billups to become Cavs' top basketball executive. Sides expected to talk soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The Cavs have reportedly been in contact with the Pacers about a potential Paul George deal as well.

Related

Report: Dan Gilbert Unresponsive to Magic’s Request to Interview David Griffin