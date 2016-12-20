The Houston Rockets will be without starting center Clint Capela for the next four-to-six weeks; the big fella suffered a left broken fibula in Saturday’s overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Capela, 22, expects a quick recovery.



Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) suffered a broken left fibula when he was injured in the #Rockets win over Minnesota Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Qdxt9LeXQ — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 20, 2016

The springy big is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds in 28 starts this season.

