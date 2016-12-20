The Houston Rockets will be without starting center Clint Capela for the next four-to-six weeks; the big fella suffered a left broken fibula in Saturday’s overtime win against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Capela, 22, expects a quick recovery.
Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) suffered a broken left fibula when he was injured in the #Rockets win over Minnesota Saturday. pic.twitter.com/6Qdxt9LeXQ
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 20, 2016
The springy big is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds in 28 starts this season.
Per the Houston Chronicle:
On Monday, when it was announced that Capela would miss the Spurs game, (head coach Mike) D’Antoni confidently said his game plan for the center position would be the same: “Just somebody else doing it.”
Nenê, in his 14th season, will likely be less of an adjustment than the reliance on (Montrezl) Harrell, who did not come off the bench in nine of the first 17 games this season. He has played in 11 consecutive games, contributing meaningfully in six of them.
“Nothing changes for me,” (Harrell) said of filling in. “I come in with the same energy I come in with every night.”
