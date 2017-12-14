The Houston Rockets (22-4) hold the NBA’s best record to date, and their surging confidence has center Clint Capela believing his team can dethrone the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Houston has dominated on both ends of the floor, and in addition to their typically high-powered offense, their defense has jumped from 18th last year to sixth-best this season.
Capela and his teammates are starting to think they can eventually take down the Dubs.
Per Bleacher Report:
When I ask Doc what the Clippers, home to so many ex-Rockets thanks to the Paul trade, can do when they face Houston at the Toyota Center in 11 days, he says flatly: “No one’s slowed them down yet. I don’t know if anyone will.”
But is a new-look Capela enough to help Harden and Paul topple the Warriors? “We have to keep the advantage on them, by leading the Western Conference,” Capela says. “It’s going to be key for us to have home-court advantage in the playoffs. To go over there [to Oakland] is obviously hard. That advantage is going to be key for us.”
Yeah, but will you beat them? “I expect to beat them,” Capela says. If their confidence stays this high, Capela may not be the only voice in Houston who believes that.
