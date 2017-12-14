The Houston Rockets (22-4) hold the NBA’s best record to date, and their surging confidence has center Clint Capela believing his team can dethrone the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Rockets "expect to beat" the Warriors in the playoffs. Here's why https://t.co/neoBYbjxCT pic.twitter.com/H7hpxNjios — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2017

Houston has dominated on both ends of the floor, and in addition to their typically high-powered offense, their defense has jumped from 18th last year to sixth-best this season.

Capela and his teammates are starting to think they can eventually take down the Dubs.

Per Bleacher Report: