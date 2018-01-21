The Rockets beat the Warriors last night in Houston, outlasting them for a 116-108 win. The Rockets are 3.5 games back of the Warriors for the number one spot in the Western Conference right now. Last night’s victory improves their record to 2-1 against the Dubs this season.

After the game Houston’s center Clint Capela spoke to ESPN about why the Rockets are so “confident” when they match up against the reigning champs.

“We’re confident because we know if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to beat them,” Capela told ESPN. “We’ve got to keep playing. We know that they’re going to come back if we have the lead, and we’ve just got to keep that mindset. Sometimes I feel like, in the past, we were all dragging down after mistakes. But today, we were ready. I think that if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do on defense — all the switches, the weak side — and keep playing our offense by keeping that mentality all game long, we have the weapons to beat them. “We are better than them.”

The Rockets and Warriors won’t meet again in the regular season.

h/t ESPN