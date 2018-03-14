Clippers’ Avery Bradley Undergoes Season-Ending Abdominal Surgery

The LA Clippers announced Tuesday that guard Avery Bradley underwent season-ending surgery to repair abdominal muscles.
Clippers announce Avery Bradley had surgery for adductor and abdominal muscle injury. Will be out 6-8 weeks
— Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 13, 2018
Bradley won’t be available for the next 6-8 weeks, as the Clips scratch and claw for a playoff spot.
The 27-year-old suited up in just six games after coming over in the Blake Griffin trade.
Per the LA Times:
“That’s a tough one,” coach Doc Rivers said. “It is what it is. Tough break for us. Tougher break for Avery.
“Like I said, that one little stretch when we had Gallo [Danilo Gallinari], Avery and Tobias [Harris], DJ [DeAndre Jordan] and Austin [Rivers] as the starters, the other guys coming off the bench, we were pretty good. … Like, that’s what this year has been like for our guys. It’s just tough news, but we got to keep playing.”
With Bradley out, the Clippers will sign guard Sean Kilpatrick to a second 10-day contract, according to an NBA official who was not authorized to speak publicly. He’s played just 15 minutes over two games.