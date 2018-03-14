Clippers’ Avery Bradley Undergoes Season-Ending Abdominal Surgery

The LA Clippers announced Tuesday that guard Avery Bradley underwent season-ending surgery to repair abdominal muscles.

Clippers announce Avery Bradley had surgery for adductor and abdominal muscle injury. Will be out 6-8 weeks — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) March 13, 2018

Bradley won’t be available for the next 6-8 weeks, as the Clips scratch and claw for a playoff spot.

The 27-year-old suited up in just six games after coming over in the Blake Griffin trade.

Per the LA Times: