Steve Ballmer knows that, historically, the Clippers cannot hold a candle to their Staples Center building-mates.
Over the last few years, however, the Clips have indeed been “kicking the Lakers’ ass.”
Ballmer says he’s not concerned with winning the battle of Los Angeles; he’s much more invested in trying to win the first title in Clippers history.
Per Business Insider:
“So look. I’ll say two things. No. 1, we’ve been kicking the Lakers’ a– the last several years. Let’s just face it. We don’t have the championships that the Lakers do. We don’t have any of that. But in the world of sports it’s, ‘What did you do this season?’ And all we can control is how we do this season, next game, next game, and I’m proud of what we’re doing.
“Ok, yeah, we didn’t have a championship 15 years ago but we’re doing well.
“But our ultimate goal isn’t to to beat one other team. It’s to beat 29 other teams. If you tell me you were the top team in LA, but the 28th team in the league, I say to heck with that.
“So in a sense, the best way to beat the Lakers is also to be the No. 1 team in the world and that’s what we’re aspiring to do.”
