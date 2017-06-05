Steve Ballmer knows that, historically, the Clippers cannot hold a candle to their Staples Center building-mates.

Over the last few years, however, the Clips have indeed been “kicking the Lakers’ ass.”

Steve Ballmer tells me how the Clippers have been kicking the Lakers' ass https://t.co/NsZzTwRzkI via @BI_Sports — Julie Bort (@Julie188) June 2, 2017

Ballmer says he’s not concerned with winning the battle of Los Angeles; he’s much more invested in trying to win the first title in Clippers history.

Per Business Insider: