Doc Rivers will no longer oversee basketball operations for the L.A. Clippers and return to his primary duty of head coach.

After four seasons as president-coach, Rivers was relieved of his front-office responsibilities on Friday. Per ESPN:

Rivers, who held the title of president of basketball operations, will continue to have a strong voice in personnel and organizational matters and will partner with Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank, Ballmer told ESPN. Frank will now oversee basketball operations, including the general manager.

RELATED:

Doc Rivers: ‘We’ll Have Ball Movement’ with Chris Paul Gone