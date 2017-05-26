The Clippers reportedly view the Spurs as a serious threat to sign unrestricted free agent to-be Chris Paul this summer.

Paul would have to leave money on the table to join San Antonio, but the Clippers are still taking the Spurs’ pursuit of Paul “very seriously.” Per ESPN:

The Clippers, I'm told, take the threat of a Spurs free-agent pursuit of Chris Paul very seriously despite SA's current lack of cap space. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 26, 2017

Earlier this week, it was reported that there was “mutual interest” between CP3 and the Spurs.

Paul will be eligible for a five-year deal worth roughly $205 million from the Clippers, and just four years, $152 million from anyone else.

