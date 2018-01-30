The mood within the Clippers organization was reportedly “terrible” after the team made the difficult decision to trade Blake Griffin.

According to NBA.com’s David Aldridge, the front office did not feel good about trading “a Clipper for life.”

Linkage to the stunning end of the Blake Griffin Era in Los Angeles: https://t.co/EqoL22ov9C — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) January 30, 2018

As the season went on, the Clippers became convinced that they not only weren’t a real contender this season, but wouldn’t be next season as well with the current roster. So they were amenable when the Pistons came to them in the last couple of weeks with a proposed deal for Griffin. Nonetheless, the mood Monday afternoon within the team was “terrible,” according to a source.

Pistons and Clippers Reportedly Agree to Blake Griffin Trade