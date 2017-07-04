The LA Clippers, Denver Nuggers and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly working on a potential sign-and-trade that would land Danillo Gallinari in Los Angeles.

Jamal Crawford would be sent to Atlanta in the deal, along with center Diamond Stone and a future first-round pick.

Gallo and the Clips are said to be discussing a three-year, $65 million pact.

Per Yahoo:

All-Star forward Paul Millsap reached agreement on a three-year, $90 million deal with Denver on Sunday and has been discussed in potential sign-and-trade scenarios between the Hawks and Nuggets, league sources said. It’s possible that Millsap could reach the Nuggets through a straight free-agent signing, sources said.

 

For the Clippers, the acquisition of Gallinari would add a potent perimeter player alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt.

 

Gallinari met with the Clippers over the weekend and came away impressed with the franchise’s direction, sources said.