The LA Clippers, Denver Nuggers and Atlanta Hawks are reportedly working on a potential sign-and-trade that would land Danillo Gallinari in Los Angeles.

Sources: Clippers, Hawks, Nuggets working on trade of Danillo Gallinari to LA/Millsap to DEN; Jamal Crawford/Diamond Stone/FRP to Atlanta. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 4, 2017

Jamal Crawford would be sent to Atlanta in the deal, along with center Diamond Stone and a future first-round pick.

Gallo and the Clips are said to be discussing a three-year, $65 million pact.

Clippers sold Gallinari on the idea of a Gallo-Blake Griffin-DeAndre Jordan frontcourt. He didn't need to be sold on living in LA. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 4, 2017

Per Yahoo: