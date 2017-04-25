According to a Tuesday post on Reddit, Gregg Popovich left an extremely generous $5,000 tip on an $815.73 bill at a wine bar called McEwen’s in Memphis. The receipt is dated Friday, April 21.

Goat Popovich left a $5,000 tip pic.twitter.com/9yFP6SDYNl — Rube (@Rubethedude) April 25, 2017

Kelsey Bradshaw of the San Antonio Express-News reported that the owner of McEwen’s did not confirm whether or not the coach dined at his restaurant recently, but he has been there before.

There are several indicators that the tip did in fact come from Popovich, including that the Spurs were in Memphis April 20-22 and that McEwen’s is only a few blocks from the FedEx Forum. In addition, the handwriting appears to match sports memorabilia he’s signed in the past.

Pop really is the goat.

Related

Gregg Popovich On Resting Players: ‘It’s Complicated…Like Health Care’