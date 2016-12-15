Legendary television reporter Craig Sager has passed away following a long battle with cancer.
Sager was recently inducted into the sports broadcasting hall of fame.
Sager was 65; he is survived by his wife, Stacy; five children, Riley, Ryan, Kacy, Craig Jr. and Krista; and a legion of fans.
Per the AJC:
He got his start in television as a weatherman in Tampa, Fla. Within a few years, the charismatic Sager would become an Atlanta fixture, first appearing on Hawks telecasts for TBS Superstation and later as a reporter during NBA broadcasts on the TNT network.
He would become known as much for his in-game interviews during TNT broadcasts as he was for his colorful, and often garish outfits.
His reporting resume included horse racing, college football games, the NFL, soccer’s World Cup and the Masters Tournament at Augusta National. Sager covered various Olympics Games for Turner and NBC. He filed on-field reports from baseball’s World Series, the NCAA Tournament and, in 2016, reported from the his first NBA Finals on ESPN.
