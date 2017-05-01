Cleveland routed Toronto in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semis, which lead the reserves to get some run down the stretch.

Dahntay Jones played the final two minutes and had one highlight slam. Afterwards, the vet taunted Raptors rookie Jakob Poetl, causing the refs to call a technical.

When the jawing continued, Jones picked up another T and was ejected with just 18 seconds remaining. Peep the entire sequence below:

Woah, Dahntay Jones really just got ejected for taunting.. with 18 seconds left. 😂😂pic.twitter.com/XZYmpR9ihj — Leading NBA ™ (@LeadingNBA_) May 2, 2017

Jones will now have to give up $6,000. According to ESPN‘s Brian Windhorst, that’s actually two-thirds of what the Cavs paid him this season:

Dahntay Jones made $9,000 from Cavs this season. He just got fined $6,000 for 2 techs and an ejection. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 2, 2017

Pretty costly.

