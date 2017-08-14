Stephen Curry isn’t a top-10 NBA player, according to trollmaster Dahntay Jones.
A very special @MickstapeShow featuring NBA Champion Dahntay Jones (@dahntay1) & @stoolpresidente is LIVE –> https://t.co/OyoPDH6ZsM pic.twitter.com/fZ2d2nxIJd
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 11, 2017
Jones says that Curry, a two-time MVP, is “like 11, 12.”
Jones has largely ridden the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench the last two seasons, and says the three best players in the League are LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.
Per the Mickstape Show (via PBT):
“People get mad at me, because I don’t declare [Curry] a top-10 player in the NBA, which is fine.
“I’ve got him on the outside – like 11, 12.”
