Stephen Curry isn’t a top-10 NBA player, according to trollmaster Dahntay Jones.

Jones says that Curry, a two-time MVP, is “like 11, 12.”

Jones has largely ridden the Cleveland Cavaliers’ bench the last two seasons, and says the three best players in the League are LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant.

Per the Mickstape Show (via PBT):