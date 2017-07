According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a two-year, $10 million deal with Dirk Nowitzki. Hard to imagine the legendary veteran anywhere else.

Sources: The Mavs are in the process of finalizing a two-year, $10 million deal with Dirk Nowitzki. The second season will be a team option. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) July 6, 2017

Dirk appeared in 54 games last season, averaging 14.2 points and 6.5 assists in 26.4 minutes.

