On Friday night, the Portland Trail Blazers extended their season-best win streak to nine, beating the Warriors 125-108.

In his postgame interview, Damian Lillard, who posted 28 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds, said that the Blazers feel like they are the “real deal,” via ESPN:

Portland is currently third in the West with a 40-26 record.

You agree with Dame?

