Damian Lillard: Donovan Mitchell ‘Should Be Rookie of the Year’

by Marcel Mutoni February 12, 2018

Damian Lillard says Donovan Mitchell is the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Mitchell’s leadership and overall impact on the Utah Jazz give him the nod as the League’s top rookie, according to Lillard.

Mitchell finished with 27 points and six rebounds in a 115-96 road win Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah’s ninth in a row.

Per The Oregonian:

“I think he should be Rookie of the Year, for sure,” Damian Lillard said of Mitchell. “Not just because of his numbers, but his impact on their team. He’s basically leading them. It’s special to see a rookie be able to do what he’s doing out there.”

It was merely the latest jaw-dropping performance for the rookie guard, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Month in December and January.

“He’s a really, really, really good player,” Lillard said. “Not just for a rookie, just as a player in this league, period.”

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Working Overtime

3 days ago
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood, George Hill Traded To Cavs In Three-Team Deal

4 days ago
NBA

Rodney Hood Believes He Will Be Traded

5 days ago
NBA

Donovan Mitchell ‘Got a Couple of Ideas’ for the Dunk Contest

6 days ago
rodney hood thunder bulls pistons
NBA

Report: Rodney Hood Drawing Interest From Thunder, Bulls, Pistons

7 days ago
NBA

Report: Clippers, Blazers Discussed a DeAndre Jordan Trade

1 week ago

TRENDING