Damian Lillard: Donovan Mitchell ‘Should Be Rookie of the Year’

Damian Lillard says Donovan Mitchell is the NBA’s Rookie of the Year.

Mitchell’s leadership and overall impact on the Utah Jazz give him the nod as the League’s top rookie, according to Lillard.

Trail Blazers-Jazz notes: Blazers praise 'rookie of the year' Donovan Mitchell, CJ McCollum bemoans turnovers, Jusuf Nurkic suffers injury |https://t.co/tQRqU4QptI — Joe Freeman (@BlazerFreeman) February 12, 2018

Mitchell finished with 27 points and six rebounds in a 115-96 road win Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah’s ninth in a row.

Per The Oregonian:

“I think he should be Rookie of the Year, for sure,” Damian Lillard said of Mitchell. “Not just because of his numbers, but his impact on their team. He’s basically leading them. It’s special to see a rookie be able to do what he’s doing out there.”

It was merely the latest jaw-dropping performance for the rookie guard, who was named the Western Conference Player of the Month in December and January.