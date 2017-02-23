Damian Lillard says he’s seen his name bandied about in trade rumors.
And in the unlikely event the Blazers deal away their franchise player, Lillard says it would be “disheartening.”
"… That would be disheartening… I’m really invested in Portland." — @Dame_Lillard, @trailblazers on deadline rumors https://t.co/zyghRWhHeM
— Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 22, 2017
Portland dealt Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick to Denver in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first round pick prior to the All-Star break.
Per the team website:
“It’s a business and you just never know,” said Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard of rumors around the NBA trade deadline. “You see DeMarcus Cousins playing in the All-Star Game and he’s doing a post-game interview and finds out he’s traded to New Orleans. Him being that level of a player and it happening just like that — and obviously they’ve had their own issues in Sacramento, so it’s a little different — you just never know is the point.”
“I’ve seen my name thrown around,” said Lillard after Wednesday’s practice. “It’s a surprise, but then it’s not a surprise just because on the business side, it doesn’t surprise me. Sometimes people like to rock the boat, it could be a rumor. If there was any truth to it, then that would be disheartening, especially for me because I’m really invested in Portland. I want to be here. It’s been tough to attract stars to Portland, historically, for this organization. For me to be 26 years old and invested in Portland and want to be in Portland, I don’t see why (being traded) would make sense.”
