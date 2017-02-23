Damian Lillard says he’s seen his name bandied about in trade rumors.

And in the unlikely event the Blazers deal away their franchise player, Lillard says it would be “disheartening.”

"… That would be disheartening… I’m really invested in Portland." — @Dame_Lillard, @trailblazers on deadline rumors https://t.co/zyghRWhHeM — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 22, 2017

Portland dealt Mason Plumlee and a 2018 second round pick to Denver in exchange for center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2017 first round pick prior to the All-Star break.

Per the team website: