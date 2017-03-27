Social media has taken over the world. And for NBA players, that’s a double-edged sword. Connecting with fans is easier than ever—flip on your IG Live and you can chat with thousands of people worldwide. But there’s a downside, too: Anything can be screenshotted, saved or otherwise logged. Everything, even private messages, can go public at a moment’s notice.

The Portland Trail Blazers are well aware of this. Star point guard Damian Lillard, in particular, knows to be conscious of what he’s putting out on his feeds. And, considering Dame has 3.4 million followers on Instagram and over one million on Twitter, he’s probably right to play it safe. Here’s what Lillard had to say on the matter, from Kris Koivisto of Blazers.com:

“They say pictures on Snapchat don’t save — but they do,” said Lillard, one of the most sage social media users in the NBA. “Even being able to DM on Instagram, it can still be screenshot. I’m aware of that in text message conversations, too.” … “You gotta be conscious, you gotta coach yourself up,” said Lillard. “You gotta understand that Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat… it’s all the internet. And you can’t trust the internet.”

Can’t trust the internet, guys. *taps microphone* “Is this thing on?”