Following a tough loss Monday night in Minny, Damian Lillard approached a fan who’d said something slick to him, and the guy quickly backed down.

So I stayed post game for autographs and Dame Lilliard had some things to say @BleacherReport @espn @SportsCenter pic.twitter.com/YIdCri2EYz — Champagne Poppe (@PoppeAlex) December 19, 2017

Lillard downplayed the incident on Twitter, and said he left after hearing an apology from the fan.

They just lookin for attention. I’m lookin past his camera because he not even the one that said it. https://t.co/PXXzs9B73L — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 19, 2017

I don’t disrespect nobody … don’t disrespect me … you feel me https://t.co/UtCiIIoe2B — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 19, 2017

Yea the dude apologized and I left. https://t.co/ZRMoYjMolP — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) December 19, 2017

Jimmy Butler overcame back spasms to score 37 points, and led the Timberwolves past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 108-107.

Per the AP: