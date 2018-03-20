Damian Lillard Explains Confrontation With Chris Paul

by March 20, 2018
Damian Lillard explained what was said between him and Chris Paul after CP3 scored a layup during the final seconds of the Rockets’ 121-112 win over Portland on January 10.

In an interview with ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Lillard said Paul told him he scored because “y’all ain’t playing defense.”

“He sprinted to go get the layup. So it was like, he’s been in the league a long time. So I was just like, Man, what type of play is that? What’s that about?

“And he was like, ‘Y’all ain’t playing defense.’

“So I was like, All right. And I tried to hit the ball outta his hand. And I didn’t like it. It was that simple. I didn’t like it.”

