Damian Lillard: ‘I’ve Just Got to Be Better’

The Portland Trail Blazers are in a 0-2 playoff ditch against the Pelicans, and Damian Lillard knows he needs to step up his play.

Damian Lillard after Blazers lose Game 2 to Pelicans: 'I've just got to be better … it's as simple as that' https://t.co/Bb8cl7AqPA pic.twitter.com/M2P2x4dH6D — Oregonian Sports (@OregonianSports) April 18, 2018

Lillard had 17 points in a 111-102 Game 2 loss Tuesday night, and says he must overcome the Pels’ hounding defense if Portland is to have a chance in the first-round series as it heads to The Big Easy.

Jrue Holiday led the way for New Orleans with a postseason career-high 33 points.

Per The Oregonian and AP: