After being snubbed from the All-Star Game the past two years, Damian Lillard “kind of expects” to be snubbed once again this year.

In a story by ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Lillard said that he’s tired of being “the fall guy.”

Portland guard @Dame_Lillard tells ESPN he's looking to end two-year All-Star drought and continues to absorb multiple slights in stride: 'I feel like I should be there.' https://t.co/615S8gNoWl — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2018

“I’ve gotten frustrated just for the fact that it feels like I always got to be the fall guy and every other guy has been deserving. “In the past, the thing has been, ‘All right, my team has been 10 games under .500 or not in the playoffs,’ but every year we’ve found a way to be in the postseason, and this year I think we’re in much better position than we have been in the past two seasons that I didn’t make it. “I think I’ve gotten over the emotional part of it the last few times that I didn’t make it. Now I’m kind of like expecting it to go that way, but I feel like I should be there.”

RELATED:

Damian Lillard Irked By Chris Paul’s Late-Game Layup