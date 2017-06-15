Should things not work out in Portland, Damian Lillard says he’d consider moving to Utah or Los Angeles.

Lillard, in a Twitter chat with fans Wednesday, says the Jazz or Lakers would be possible destinations for him if the Blazers no longer wanted him.

If blazers said they didn't want me… Utah Jazz or Lakers https://t.co/jep3V9qRsS — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard)June 14, 2017

Dame also indicated that he wants the Blazers to go after Paul George this summer (a familiar theme in Portland.)

Paul George / few others https://t.co/mG8vbnDbqm — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 14, 2017

Related

Damian Lillard Says He Won’t Leave Portland to Chase Ring