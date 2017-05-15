Now that the season is over for the Blazers, Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., is back in the booth.

The Blazers star hopped on the Drake hit “Free Smoke” and spit a few bars with P HU$TLE and Bozzle.

I don’t be trippin

I say what I thinkin’

I’m stickin to that

Hoopin’ and rappin’

They tell me to stop

But the numbers don’t lie

I get millions for that

They want resent me for rap

I bring the synergy back

Y’all energy whack

I live with an energy pack

Incoming rookie Lonzo Ball dropped bars to the same beat last week.

Let us know who went harder in the comments.

