Now that the season is over for the Blazers, Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., is back in the booth.
The Blazers star hopped on the Drake hit “Free Smoke” and spit a few bars with P HU$TLE and Bozzle.
I don’t be trippin
I say what I thinkin’
I’m stickin to that
Hoopin’ and rappin’
They tell me to stop
But the numbers don’t lie
I get millions for that
They want resent me for rap
I bring the synergy back
Y’all energy whack
I live with an energy pack
Incoming rookie Lonzo Ball dropped bars to the same beat last week.
Let us know who went harder in the comments.
RELATED:
Lonzo Ball Raps on ‘Free Smoke’ Remix
Photo by Atiba Jefferson
Commentscomments powered by Disqus