In his bewilderment that Paul George wasn’t named an NBA All-Star this season, Russell Westbrook took shots at the selection of Damian Lillard and the quartet in Golden State, which Lillard found “disappointing.”

Lillard says he earned his third All-Star spot.

Dame says not getting the nod the last two seasons forced him to make his case more forcefully this year.

How is it different for you gaining this respect? Lillard: “Like I said, it’s not my first All-Star Game. But I did have to make this one happen. Everybody knows that the last two years I felt like I should have made it and I didn’t. But I just had to keep on playing, stay with it and stay positive. I think I put myself in position where it was almost a no-brainer.”

What did you think about Russell Westbrook’s comments directed at you, in which he took a shot about people “complaining about getting snubbed?” Lillard: “I respect Russ a lot. So it was kind of disappointing to see him say that. Because he’s played against me, he’s played against our team, he knows what I’ve accomplished. Not just this year, but over my career. So it was a little bit disappointing. But I know that I earned my spot this year. That’s pretty much what it is. I earned my spot.”

