A slight bump from D’Angelo Russell in Tuesday night’s Blazers-Lakers tilt enraged Damian Lillard, and motivated the star guard in an otherwise miserable performance.



Might not wanna give Dame a reason to go off… https://t.co/yPSpH7jt10 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2017

Lillard helpled lead Portland to a 108-87 win at Staples Center, and says that Russell unwisely “poked the bear.”



Damian Lillard speaks re: scuffle with D'Angelo Russell: "Im from Oakland … he poked the bear, you saw what happened rest of the game" pic.twitter.com/73lYZY3mXp — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) January 11, 2017

The All-Star guard finished with 20 points on 21 shots (Russell contributed 9 points with 8 rebounds and 6 assists for Los Angeles.)

